$1.34 Billion in Sales Expected for Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) to post $1.34 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Telephone and Data Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.35 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.33 billion. Telephone and Data Systems posted sales of $1.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems will report full-year sales of $5.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.34 billion to $5.54 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.39 billion to $5.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Telephone and Data Systems.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 3.17%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. raised their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.07.

TDS stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.01. 503,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,185,589. Telephone and Data Systems has a 12 month low of $16.38 and a 12 month high of $26.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.27%.

In related news, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 5,507 shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $136,628.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,658.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 14.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 757.8% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 27.7% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. 73.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

