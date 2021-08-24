$1.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) to announce earnings of $1.36 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.45 and the lowest is $1.19. Verisk Analytics reported earnings of $1.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will report full-year earnings of $5.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.43. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.69 to $6.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Verisk Analytics.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 23.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VRSK. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.89.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.14, for a total value of $1,004,212.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,543,999.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 12,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.57, for a total transaction of $2,210,103.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,873,635.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,461 shares of company stock worth $4,883,102 in the last quarter. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 460.0% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,620,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152,947 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 233.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,543,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,935 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 465.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,291,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,161,000 after buying an additional 1,063,044 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2,590.5% during the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,058,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,083,000 after buying an additional 1,019,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1,357.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,020,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,258,000 after buying an additional 950,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $197.51 on Friday. Verisk Analytics has a 52-week low of $159.79 and a 52-week high of $210.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $183.51. The stock has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a PE ratio of 47.48, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

