$1.60 EPS Expected for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.65 and the lowest is $1.54. Digital Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $1.54 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $6.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.35 to $6.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.86 to $7.29. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Digital Realty Trust.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%.

DLR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.21.

In other news, EVP Joshua A. Mills sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 121,275 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total value of $19,376,106.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,143.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 239,477 shares of company stock worth $37,880,854 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.4% during the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 101,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 134,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 878,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,699,000 after purchasing an additional 24,887 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 16.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 28,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after buying an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 16,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,257,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLR traded down $1.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $160.92. 1,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,016,630. The company has a market cap of $45.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.12. Digital Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $124.65 and a 12-month high of $164.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 74.60%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

