$1.69 EPS Expected for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to announce earnings of $1.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.67 and the highest is $1.74. Fidelity National Information Services reported earnings per share of $1.42 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will report full-year earnings of $6.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.44 to $6.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.28 to $7.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fidelity National Information Services.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FIS. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $169.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.93.

FIS stock opened at $129.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1 year low of $120.17 and a 1 year high of $156.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.62. The firm has a market cap of $80.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $134.05 per share, with a total value of $297,859.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $2,580,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,784.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

