$1.79 EPS Expected for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) to report $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.71. J.B. Hunt Transport Services reported earnings per share of $1.18 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will report full-year earnings of $6.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $6.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.21 to $8.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for J.B. Hunt Transport Services.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JBHT shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.68.

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $174.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.28. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a twelve month low of $119.22 and a twelve month high of $183.80. The stock has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 25.32%.

In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total value of $215,189.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer Boattini sold 3,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $619,647.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,339,127.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,972 shares of company stock worth $836,485. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 65.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,219,000 after buying an additional 138,577 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 137.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 12,278 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter worth approximately $1,097,000. National Pension Service boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 13.6% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 23,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 736,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,033,000 after purchasing an additional 91,433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

