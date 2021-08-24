10,000 Shares in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Purchased by Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth about $3,228,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 85.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the first quarter worth about $366,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 69.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 99,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,942,000 after purchasing an additional 40,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.50.

Shares of MSGS stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $164.76. The stock had a trading volume of 395 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,361. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.80. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 12 month low of $140.15 and a 12 month high of $207.09.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $2.79. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 34.95%. The business had revenue of $146.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.27) earnings per share. Madison Square Garden Sports’s revenue for the quarter was up 1998.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

Read More: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS).

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.