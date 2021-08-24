11,119 Shares in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Bought by Hallmark Capital Management Inc.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 43.4% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 51,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 93,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 88.8% in the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 252,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,970,000 after buying an additional 118,850 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 385,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,227,000 after buying an additional 17,027 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $39.75 on Tuesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $30.08 and a 1-year high of $40.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.71.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.