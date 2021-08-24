15,157 Shares in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Purchased by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 15,157 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,181,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,405,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $286,074,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 3,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 51,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,147,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on LH. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.07.

Shares of LH stock traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $302.11. 477,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,727. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $283.83. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $170.05 and a 1-year high of $307.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 17.57%. Equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total value of $1,199,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,595,494.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

