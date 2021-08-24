$17.25 Billion in Sales Expected for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) will announce $17.25 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Citigroup’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.78 billion and the highest is $17.87 billion. Citigroup posted sales of $17.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citigroup will report full year sales of $71.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $70.41 billion to $71.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $72.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $70.71 billion to $73.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Citigroup.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on C. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.97.

NYSE C traded up $1.15 on Tuesday, hitting $72.04. 12,558,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,864,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.58. Citigroup has a 52 week low of $40.49 and a 52 week high of $80.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 41.80%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,204,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,654,883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464,991 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,414,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,421,000 after acquiring an additional 735,828 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,967,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,435,000 after acquiring an additional 181,520 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,162,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,491,000 after acquiring an additional 752,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 35.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,657,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896,247 shares during the last quarter. 70.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

