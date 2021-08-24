17,980 Shares in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Bought by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 17,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,981,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Nevro by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Nevro by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 9,738 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NVRO shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $188.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $198.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Nevro from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Nevro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.17.

In other news, Director Michael F. Demane sold 6,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total value of $1,153,848.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO D Keith Grossman acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $105.07 per share, with a total value of $735,490.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVRO traded up $4.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.85. 2,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,435. The company has a quick ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Nevro Corp. has a twelve month low of $99.54 and a twelve month high of $188.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $145.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.09 and a beta of 1.06.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $102.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.83 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 18.29% and a negative net margin of 16.68%. The company’s revenue was up 81.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.21) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nevro Corp. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

