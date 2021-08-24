1,799 Shares in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Purchased by Hallmark Capital Management Inc.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Teradyne by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Teradyne by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Teradyne during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.47.

NASDAQ:TER opened at $116.65 on Tuesday. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.07 and a twelve month high of $147.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.01. The firm has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.27.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.16. Teradyne had a return on equity of 41.35% and a net margin of 27.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 8.66%.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Article: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.