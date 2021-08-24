$185.50 Million in Sales Expected for Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) to post sales of $185.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Avanos Medical’s earnings. Avanos Medical reported sales of $185.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avanos Medical will report full year sales of $743.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $742.09 million to $745.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $780.22 million, with estimates ranging from $775.17 million to $786.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Avanos Medical.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Avanos Medical had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AVNS shares. Stephens cut shares of Avanos Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 62,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Avanos Medical by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Avanos Medical by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Avanos Medical by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 51,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Avanos Medical by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 70.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AVNS traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,388. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.02. Avanos Medical has a one year low of $30.98 and a one year high of $53.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,113.33 and a beta of 0.92.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

