1ST Source Bank Acquires 126 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

1ST Source Bank boosted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,246 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Target were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 59.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 75,688 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,992,000 after purchasing an additional 28,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 39.8% during the first quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 73.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on TGT. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.80.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total transaction of $19,969,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,694 shares of company stock worth $28,400,426. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

TGT stock opened at $252.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $250.76. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $143.38 and a twelve month high of $267.06. The stock has a market cap of $124.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. Target’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

