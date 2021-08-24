1ST Source Bank Acquires 318 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

1ST Source Bank raised its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $2,353,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 53.9% in the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 5,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 19.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,556,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $299,297,000 after purchasing an additional 252,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Summit Insights cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.88.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $187.85 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $134.12 and a 52 week high of $197.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

In other news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

