1ST Source Bank Buys 265 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

1ST Source Bank raised its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Fiserv by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,216,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,525,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877,909 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 14,762.0% during the 1st quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 3,276,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254,718 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,819,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,681,000 after buying an additional 1,549,760 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Fiserv by 322.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,918,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,355,000 after buying an additional 1,464,334 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Fiserv by 2.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,482,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,961,777,000 after buying an additional 1,433,356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FISV. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BNP Paribas raised Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Truist cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $4,708,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $539,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,182,575.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $8,696,700. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $117.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $78.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.15 and a 1-year high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

