1ST Source Bank Buys 97 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

1ST Source Bank grew its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,470 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,234 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 6,782 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 619 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total transaction of $1,594,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,459,630.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total value of $804,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at $61,980,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,706,034 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UNH. Truist boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $443.74.

NYSE:UNH opened at $425.36 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $289.64 and a 1-year high of $431.36. The stock has a market cap of $401.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $410.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

