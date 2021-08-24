1ST Source Bank Has $1.73 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

1ST Source Bank cut its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 30.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 56.4% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% during the second quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,342,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 160,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,833 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.6% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $2,049,000. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QQQ stock opened at $373.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $360.11. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $260.11 and a 1-year high of $373.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.397 dividend. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

