1ST Source Bank Has $318,000 Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

1ST Source Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 138,762,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,099,076,000 after purchasing an additional 8,184,592 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Altria Group by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,834,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,295,000 after buying an additional 2,761,712 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 235.6% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,198,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,472,000 after buying an additional 1,543,417 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth $43,483,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,321,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,712,000 after acquiring an additional 802,248 shares during the last quarter. 58.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MO. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Redburn Partners began coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

In other Altria Group news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MO opened at $48.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.83 and a 1 year high of $52.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. Analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

