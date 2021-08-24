1ST Source Bank Trims Position in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

1ST Source Bank reduced its position in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank owned about 0.19% of Horizon Bancorp worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HBNC. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 5.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 47,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

HBNC stock opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $20.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.22.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 32.13%. As a group, research analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.99%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HBNC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

