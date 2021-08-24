$2.20 EPS Expected for J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) will post earnings per share of $2.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for J2 Global’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.28 and the lowest is $2.15. J2 Global posted earnings of $2.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J2 Global will report full-year earnings of $9.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.29 to $9.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $10.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.12 to $10.62. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow J2 Global.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JCOM. Wedbush increased their price target on J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 target price (up from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on J2 Global from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. J2 Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.18.

Shares of J2 Global stock opened at $131.87 on Friday. J2 Global has a fifty-two week low of $66.85 and a fifty-two week high of $147.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

In other J2 Global news, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total value of $383,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,299,824.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCOM. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in J2 Global by 58.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,107,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $372,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,230 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of J2 Global by 1,254.7% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 212,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,212,000 after acquiring an additional 196,700 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of J2 Global by 7.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,044,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,061,000 after acquiring an additional 143,127 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of J2 Global by 5,767.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 135,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,658,000 after acquiring an additional 133,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the first quarter valued at about $13,153,000.

J2 Global Company Profile

J2 Global, Inc is an Internet information and services company, which engages in the digital media and cloud services business. The firm operates through the following segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company was founded by Jaye Muller and John F.

