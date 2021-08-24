$2.73 Billion in Sales Expected for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) This Quarter

Analysts expect Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to post sales of $2.73 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Air Products and Chemicals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.70 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.75 billion. Air Products and Chemicals posted sales of $2.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will report full year sales of $10.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.99 billion to $10.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $11.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.94 billion to $11.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Air Products and Chemicals.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APD. Societe Generale lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Cowen dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.24.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APD traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $270.52. 954,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,017,450. Air Products and Chemicals has a twelve month low of $245.75 and a twelve month high of $327.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $287.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Air Products and Chemicals (APD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.