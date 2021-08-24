$2.84 EPS Expected for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) will post earnings of $2.84 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Prudential Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.77 to $2.94. Prudential Financial posted earnings per share of $3.21 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prudential Financial will report full year earnings of $13.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.45 to $13.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $12.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.79 to $13.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Prudential Financial.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 8.87%.

PRU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.33.

PRU opened at $104.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.68. Prudential Financial has a twelve month low of $60.16 and a twelve month high of $109.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.05%.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 97,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 207.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 23,512 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 173,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,792,000 after acquiring an additional 43,736 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,196,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,259,000 after acquiring an additional 56,748 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,576,000. 52.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

