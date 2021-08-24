20,808 Shares in Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) Purchased by Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Separately, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Custom Truck One Source during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. 16.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTOS opened at $7.64 on Tuesday. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. has a one year low of $3.64 and a one year high of $10.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.34.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CTOS shares. started coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Custom Truck One Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Custom Truck One Source currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

In other Custom Truck One Source news, COO Ryan Mcmonagle purchased 7,074 shares of Custom Truck One Source stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $47,042.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marshall Heinberg purchased 15,000 shares of Custom Truck One Source stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $98,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 115,000 shares in the company, valued at $753,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

