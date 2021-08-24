2,129 Shares in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Bought by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 21.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,033,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $803,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,558 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 76.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,987,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,570,000 after acquiring an additional 857,858 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,803,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,970,970,000 after acquiring an additional 789,003 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 1,483.8% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 260,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,623,000 after acquiring an additional 243,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at $32,242,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other DTE Energy news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,205,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 18,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,232.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $121.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.73. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $91.38 and a 1 year high of $121.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 12.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $144.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.23.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

