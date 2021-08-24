$226.05 Million in Sales Expected for Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) will post sales of $226.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $206.27 million and the highest estimate coming in at $238.44 million. Ashford Hospitality Trust posted sales of $93.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 143%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will report full year sales of $782.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $766.61 million to $803.07 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ashford Hospitality Trust.

Get Ashford Hospitality Trust alerts:

AHT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $50.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a report on Sunday, August 1st.

Shares of AHT traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,373,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,410,774. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.53. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.22 and a fifty-two week high of $77.90.

In other news, CEO J Robison Hays III acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.54 per share, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell acquired 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.87 per share, for a total transaction of $89,411.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 932,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,253,000 after buying an additional 174,930 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 12,939 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 213,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 27,056 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,620,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,510,000 after buying an additional 205,962 shares in the last quarter.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel investments, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions.

Featured Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.