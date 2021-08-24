$23.45 Million in Sales Expected for OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) will report $23.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for OptiNose’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $23.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $22.99 million. OptiNose reported sales of $15.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 51.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that OptiNose will report full-year sales of $82.30 million for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $129.07 million, with estimates ranging from $127.93 million to $130.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow OptiNose.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). OptiNose had a negative net margin of 152.39% and a negative return on equity of 1,275.55%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OPTN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on OptiNose from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on OptiNose from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

OPTN stock traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $2.77. 10,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,501. OptiNose has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $5.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in OptiNose by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in OptiNose during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in OptiNose during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in OptiNose during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new stake in OptiNose during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 44.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OptiNose

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically-acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase 3b clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

