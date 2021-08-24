2,542 Shares in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Acquired by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KAR. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in KAR Auction Services by 176.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,935,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,031,000 after buying an additional 3,150,931 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in KAR Auction Services by 66.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,346,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,487,000 after buying an additional 1,737,379 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in KAR Auction Services by 97.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,253,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,799,000 after buying an additional 1,602,633 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its position in KAR Auction Services by 101.8% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,563,647 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,455,000 after buying an additional 1,293,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in KAR Auction Services by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,535,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $233,031,000 after buying an additional 1,250,797 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KAR opened at $17.37 on Tuesday. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.55 and a twelve month high of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 51.09, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.53.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.71%. As a group, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KAR. Bank of America upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on KAR Auction Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.57.

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

