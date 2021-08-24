2,792 Shares in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Bought by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5,733.3% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 900.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $45,000.

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $162.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.70. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.14 and a fifty-two week high of $163.16.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

