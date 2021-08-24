$3.24 Billion in Sales Expected for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) will report sales of $3.24 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for LKQ’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.10 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.39 billion. LKQ posted sales of $3.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LKQ will report full year sales of $12.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.68 billion to $13.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $13.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.11 billion to $13.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow LKQ.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on LKQ. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist upped their target price on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barrington Research upped their target price on LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities upped their target price on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,786,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,023,102,000 after buying an additional 214,343 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 1.8% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,085,496 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $594,956,000 after buying an additional 216,011 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,593,209 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $570,618,000 after buying an additional 382,348 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 17.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,395,515 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $560,888,000 after buying an additional 1,685,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 89.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,568,452 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $278,043,000 after buying an additional 3,098,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

LKQ opened at $50.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. LKQ has a 12 month low of $26.73 and a 12 month high of $52.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.05.

LKQ announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About LKQ

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

