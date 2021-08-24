$3.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) will announce earnings of $3.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.25 and the highest is $3.36. T. Rowe Price Group posted earnings of $2.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will report full-year earnings of $12.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.69 to $13.03. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $13.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.79 to $13.96. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for T. Rowe Price Group.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 41.93%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TROW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.50.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $215.66 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1-year low of $121.58 and a 1-year high of $219.48. The company has a market cap of $48.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.09%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total value of $1,370,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 597,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,969,134.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $4,500,579.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,077,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,424 shares of company stock valued at $8,156,362. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TROW. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter worth about $5,688,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,101,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $166,716,000 after purchasing an additional 19,747 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1,546.6% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 104.1% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,508 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,152,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. 65.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

