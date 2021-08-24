$30.66 Million in Sales Expected for Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) will report $30.66 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $32.02 million and the lowest is $29.30 million. Napco Security Technologies reported sales of $23.01 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will report full year sales of $109.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $107.90 million to $110.62 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $124.36 million, with estimates ranging from $121.40 million to $127.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Napco Security Technologies.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NSSC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

Shares of NSSC traded down $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $34.79. 360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,148. Napco Security Technologies has a 1 year low of $17.84 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.41. The stock has a market cap of $638.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.72 and a beta of 1.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSSC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 305.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 28,089 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 16.7% during the first quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 175,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,095,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 4.6% during the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 473,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,505,000 after purchasing an additional 20,668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. It operates though Domestic and Foreign geographical segments. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services.

