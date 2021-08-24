31,000 Shares in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Acquired by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 31,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMIH. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in NMI by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in NMI by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 104,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 11,936 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in NMI by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 27,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in NMI by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 351,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,438,000 after purchasing an additional 67,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in NMI by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NMI alerts:

NASDAQ NMIH opened at $22.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.20. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $26.82. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. NMI had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 43.40%. On average, analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NMI in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on NMI from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. boosted their price target on NMI from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on NMI from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NMI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.44.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH).

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.