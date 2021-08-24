31,435 Shares in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Purchased by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,686,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Dillard’s during the first quarter valued at $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 536.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 71.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 46.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dillard’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet raised Dillard’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Dillard’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.00.

Shares of Dillard’s stock traded up $2.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $204.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,685. Dillard’s, Inc. has a one year low of $25.50 and a one year high of $209.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $180.44.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $8.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $8.27. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 8.06%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 23.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. This is a positive change from Dillard’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is currently -21.98%.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

