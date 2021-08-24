$315.25 Million in Sales Expected for Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) will announce sales of $315.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Interface’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $314.00 million to $316.50 million. Interface reported sales of $278.64 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Interface will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Interface.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The textile maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.13 million. Interface had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 4.35%. Interface’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TILE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Interface by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,206 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 12,292 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Interface during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Interface during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $998,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Interface during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $926,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Interface by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 12,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TILE traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.72. The stock had a trading volume of 140,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,057. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.59. The stock has a market cap of $810.30 million, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 2.05. Interface has a 52-week low of $5.88 and a 52-week high of $17.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.48%.

About Interface

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

