3,183 Shares in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Acquired by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,183 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 745.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Amedisys by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 169 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Amedisys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Amedisys news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total value of $326,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,189,927.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.60, for a total transaction of $255,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Amedisys from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Amedisys from $325.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Amedisys from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $310.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.08.

NASDAQ:AMED opened at $178.20 on Tuesday. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.00 and a 52 week high of $325.12. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. Amedisys had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The firm had revenue of $564.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the health services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

