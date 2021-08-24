3,360 Shares in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Acquired by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 873,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,507,000 after buying an additional 56,690 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. One Day In July LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of ICLN opened at $22.97 on Tuesday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $15.33 and a twelve month high of $34.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.87.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Recommended Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.