$349.50 Million in Sales Expected for Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) will report $349.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Choice Hotels International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $424.00 million and the lowest is $273.60 million. Choice Hotels International posted sales of $210.77 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will report full year sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $966.60 million to $1.25 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Choice Hotels International.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 683.02%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CHH. TheStreet raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Choice Hotels International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.

NYSE:CHH opened at $115.54 on Tuesday. Choice Hotels International has a 52 week low of $82.59 and a 52 week high of $123.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 49.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.50.

In other news, Director John P. Tague sold 536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.07, for a total value of $60,605.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,266 shares in the company, valued at $3,082,966.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Mcdowell sold 3,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $442,346.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,221,850.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,185 shares of company stock valued at $1,695,421. Corporate insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 2.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,227,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,679,000 after purchasing an additional 28,455 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 555.8% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,438,000 after purchasing an additional 137,745 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International during the first quarter worth about $1,950,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 11.3% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 21.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Choice Hotels International (CHH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.