35,000 Shares in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Acquired by Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.

Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 35,000 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,034,000. Electronic Arts makes up about 1.1% of Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2,566.7% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 387 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Laura Miele sold 785 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total value of $112,192.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,032 shares in the company, valued at $5,149,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 70,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.60, for a total value of $10,052,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,473.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,630 shares of company stock worth $16,112,920. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $142.57. 63,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,313,818. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.15 and a 12 month high of $150.30. The company has a market capitalization of $40.57 billion, a PE ratio of 37.38 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

