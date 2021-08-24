360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Trading Down 5.3% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) were down 5.3% on Monday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $43.67 to $24.99. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. 360 DigiTech traded as low as $18.24 and last traded at $18.42. Approximately 61,362 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,393,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.45.

QFIN has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of 360 DigiTech from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. CLSA dropped their price objective on shares of 360 DigiTech from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of 360 DigiTech from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 2,076.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.09.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.52 by $2.51. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 52.31% and a net margin of 33.47%. On average, analysts forecast that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN)

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

