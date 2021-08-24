39,169 Shares in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Purchased by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 39,169 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,062,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Commvault Systems by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,602 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 5,501 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,989 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVLT shares. Summit Insights increased their price target on Commvault Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Commvault Systems from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.88.

In related news, CFO Brian Carolan sold 8,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $686,610.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,039,206.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Gary B. Smith sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $1,410,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,475.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 62,744 shares of company stock worth $4,915,904 over the last ninety days. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Commvault Systems stock opened at $77.08 on Tuesday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.90 and a 52 week high of $83.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 88.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.80.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $183.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.71 million. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

