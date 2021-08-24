3M (NYSE:MMM) Position Lifted by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 857,745 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,440 shares during the quarter. 3M makes up 1.6% of Cullen Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of 3M worth $170,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,843,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,892,169,000 after buying an additional 1,036,538 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of 3M by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,713,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,871,641,000 after buying an additional 781,642 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of 3M by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,800,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,502,913,000 after buying an additional 73,832 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited lifted its position in shares of 3M by 103,772.8% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,826,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,122,670,000 after buying an additional 5,820,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,392,922 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,071,196,000 after buying an additional 265,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.92.

3M stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $194.75. 1,392,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,399,569. The company has a market cap of $112.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $198.31. 3M has a 1-year low of $156.13 and a 1-year high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total value of $621,262.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,236 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.93, for a total transaction of $640,501.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

