3M (NYSE:MMM) Stock Position Raised by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. 1ST Source Bank grew its position in shares of 3M by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 36,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,336,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in shares of 3M by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 4,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 720,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $143,235,000 after buying an additional 85,709 shares during the last quarter. 64.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

MMM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.92.

MMM stock opened at $194.68 on Tuesday. 3M has a 12 month low of $156.13 and a 12 month high of $208.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.73%.

In other news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total transaction of $1,280,574.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,855 shares in the company, valued at $5,286,675.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,205,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.