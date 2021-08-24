4,000 Shares in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Purchased by Community Bank of Raymore

Community Bank of Raymore purchased a new position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Agree Realty by 172.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 387,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,085,000 after buying an additional 245,249 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Agree Realty by 5.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,019,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,637,000 after buying an additional 50,721 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Agree Realty by 11.6% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after buying an additional 4,511 shares in the last quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 16.2% during the first quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 107,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,236,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 8.3% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist upped their target price on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on Agree Realty from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.41.

ADC stock traded down $1.02 on Tuesday, reaching $73.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,461. Agree Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $75.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.88 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.12). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 32.93%. Research analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.217 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.50%.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

