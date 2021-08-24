$456.71 Million in Sales Expected for Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) will post $456.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Credit Acceptance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $451.00 million to $462.42 million. Credit Acceptance reported sales of $426.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will report full year sales of $1.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Credit Acceptance.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $17.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.36 by $6.82. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 50.04%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $399.00 price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ CACC traded up $8.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $579.62. 99,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,720. Credit Acceptance has a 52 week low of $266.74 and a 52 week high of $586.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $490.03. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 34.07, a current ratio of 34.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

In other news, insider Douglas W. Busk sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.19, for a total transaction of $135,047.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arthur L. Smith sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,850 shares of company stock worth $53,765,418. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 2,300.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 96 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 345.5% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 98 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

