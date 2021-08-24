48,586 Shares in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Acquired by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 48,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,732,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FMHI. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,649,000 after buying an additional 127,835 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,590,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 1,503.5% during the 1st quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 65,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,560,000 after buying an additional 61,209 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,621,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 146.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 64,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 38,331 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.64. 34,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,704. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 12 month low of $51.36 and a 12 month high of $57.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.58.

