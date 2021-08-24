4NEW (KWATT) Achieves Market Cap of $57,125.31

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 24th. One 4NEW coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. 4NEW has a total market capitalization of $57,125.31 and approximately $2,347.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, 4NEW has traded down 32.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00056516 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003147 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00015240 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $389.48 or 0.00801865 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00049270 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.44 or 0.00099722 BTC.

About 4NEW

KWATT is a coin. 4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 coins. The official website for 4NEW is 4new.io . 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “4NEW Limited is a blockchain integrated Waste to the Energy treatment facility. Its product is grounded in necessities, aiming to solve two social problems, waste surplus, and energy shortfall. The blockchain platform will be built on top of the underlying treatment infrastructure covering the entire supply chain from collection of waste to a generation of electricity to the sale of energy units to the national grid or between consumers and industry peers. “

4NEW Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 4NEW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 4NEW using one of the exchanges listed above.

