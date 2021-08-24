$5.19 Billion in Sales Expected for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) will announce $5.19 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Eaton’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.16 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.27 billion. Eaton posted sales of $4.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Eaton will report full-year sales of $20.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.09 billion to $20.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $20.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.26 billion to $21.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Eaton.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Eaton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.33.

In related news, Director Christopher M. Connor purchased 1,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $167.34 per share, with a total value of $167,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $937,984.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,716.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,319 shares of company stock valued at $7,918,856 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Eaton by 110.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Eaton during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 163.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETN traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $169.42. 21,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,479,974. The company has a market cap of $67.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.00, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Eaton has a 52-week low of $96.24 and a 52-week high of $169.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 71.70%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

See Also: Understanding Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eaton (ETN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.