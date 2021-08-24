516 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Acquired by Kingfisher Capital LLC

Kingfisher Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $411.22 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $295.04 and a twelve month high of $412.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $399.88.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

