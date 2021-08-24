585 Shares in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Acquired by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 585 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Compass Point lifted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.71.

In other news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total transaction of $389,625.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $176.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.60. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.65 and a 12-month high of $179.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $450.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.08 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 17.72%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.66%.

Jack Henry & Associates announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 17th that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

