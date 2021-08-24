$6.59 Billion in Sales Expected for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) to announce sales of $6.59 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Molina Healthcare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.76 billion and the lowest is $6.44 billion. Molina Healthcare reported sales of $5.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will report full year sales of $26.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.17 billion to $27.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $28.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.67 billion to $29.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Molina Healthcare.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.07). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 2.68%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MOH shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $273.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $257.25 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.33.

NYSE:MOH traded up $4.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $267.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,971. The company has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $256.85. Molina Healthcare has a 1 year low of $151.40 and a 1 year high of $283.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total transaction of $692,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 73.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,333,000 after buying an additional 62,596 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $16,167,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 13.5% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 138.2% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

